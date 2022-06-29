SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $52,404.21

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $52,404.21 and approximately $151,227.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 87.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.02202740 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00182864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00078142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014924 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

