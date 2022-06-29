Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sony Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,057,000 after acquiring an additional 466,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sony Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SONY opened at $83.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $79.94 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

