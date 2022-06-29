Sonar (PING) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

Sonar (PING) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Sonar has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $20,228.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Sonar has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sonar alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,205.90 or 0.25905189 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00178930 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00080643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00014753 BTC.

About Sonar

Sonar was first traded on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling Sonar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sonar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sonar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sonar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.