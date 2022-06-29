SOMESING (SSX) Hits Market Cap of $58.32 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 2% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market cap of $58.32 million and $1.42 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,582,253 coins. The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

