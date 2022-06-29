Societe Generale Cuts Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target to €715.00

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €795.00 ($845.74) to €715.00 ($760.64) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPRUY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kering from €700.00 ($744.68) to €706.00 ($751.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($794.68) target price for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.25.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of Kering stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,590. Kering has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.19.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.