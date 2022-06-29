Snowball Price Reaches $0.0275 on Exchanges (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 29th. Snowball has a total market capitalization of $139,191.17 and approximately $583.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.67 or 0.02367538 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00181188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00079236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014500 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,690,285 coins and its circulating supply is 5,052,665 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

