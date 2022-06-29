SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNC shares. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

TSE SNC opened at C$22.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.79 and a 1 year high of C$38.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.11.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.28%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

