Smaugs NFT Price Tops $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $271,213.09 and $524.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.28 or 0.26122696 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00184484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00084652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014992 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Coin Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

