Smart MFG (MFG) Market Cap Hits $3.33 Million

Smart MFG (MFG) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Smart MFG has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $20,816.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Smart MFG alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,319.87 or 0.94990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

Smart MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,228,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

Buying and Selling Smart MFG

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smart MFG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smart MFG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smart MFG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smart MFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smart MFG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.