SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.43

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 23844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $877.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in SMART Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SMART Global by 419.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 778,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Stories

