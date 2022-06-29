Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.26

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 112532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $516.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

