SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSEARCA:SITC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 268,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 2,225,263 shares.The stock last traded at $13.72 and had previously closed at $13.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

About SITE Centers (NYSEARCA:SITC)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.