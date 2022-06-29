Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in June

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,051. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
