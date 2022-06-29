Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in June

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company had a trading volume of 28,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,051. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

