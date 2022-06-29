Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Shares Down 5.9%

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 127,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 868,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

About Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs.

