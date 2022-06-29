Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

WCN stock opened at $121.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.29.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

