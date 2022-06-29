Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,218 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $292,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.48.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.