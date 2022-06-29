Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,188 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.30.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.