Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDE. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,178.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter.

AVDE opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.13.

