Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 21,598 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304,633 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.8% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $40,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, June 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Shares of AMAT opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.62 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

