Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day moving average is $139.68. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.64 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.