Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $283.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

