Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $25.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $225.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average is $271.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.