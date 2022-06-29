Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 77,961 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,961 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.46. 11,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,161. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average is $110.14. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

