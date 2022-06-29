Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 328 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.43. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

