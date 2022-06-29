Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 220 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 144,063 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.04. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

