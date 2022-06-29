Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 374,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 7.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $100,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $228.37. 41,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,685. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.11.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

