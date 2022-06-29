Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $20.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $20,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $132.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,210. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.50 and a 200 day moving average of $143.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

