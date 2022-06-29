Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.68. 193,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,223,031. The stock has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

