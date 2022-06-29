Short Interest in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Decreases By 86.8%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TVE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. 13,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,207. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

