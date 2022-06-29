Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Grows By 540.0%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 540.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SWRAY stock opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 4.91%.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.