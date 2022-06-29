Short Interest in Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN) Drops By 99.3%

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the May 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spine Injury Solutions stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.16. Spine Injury Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

Get Spine Injury Solutions alerts:

Spine Injury Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spine Injury Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spine Injury Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.