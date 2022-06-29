Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Expands By 176.8%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, an increase of 176.8% from the May 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
GCTAY stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
