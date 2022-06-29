Short Interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Expands By 176.8%

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, an increase of 176.8% from the May 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

GCTAY stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

