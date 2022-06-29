Short Interest in Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Decreases By 90.7%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQZZF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859. Serica Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

