Short Interest in Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Decreases By 90.7%

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQZZF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,859. Serica Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05.
Serica Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
