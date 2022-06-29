Short Interest in Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Rises By 198.2%

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, an increase of 198.2% from the May 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Seiko Epson stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,015. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.01. Seiko Epson has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.42. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.