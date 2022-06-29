Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Declines By 99.8%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the May 31st total of 409,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 26,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,961. Peninsula Energy has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
Peninsula Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
