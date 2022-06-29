Short Interest in Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Declines By 99.8%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the May 31st total of 409,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PENMF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. 26,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,961. Peninsula Energy has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Peninsula Energy alerts:

Peninsula Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peninsula Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peninsula Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.