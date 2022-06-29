Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Decreases By 79.2%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OMRON stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. OMRON has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $107.49.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMRNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OMRON in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OMRON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,542,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in OMRON by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in OMRON by 37.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About OMRON (Get Rating)

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

