Short Interest in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Decreases By 79.2%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OMRON stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. OMRON has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $107.49.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
About OMRON
OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.
