Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Declines By 95.1%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NBRI stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,418,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,677,531. North Bay Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.
About North Bay Resources (Get Rating)
