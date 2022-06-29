Short Interest in North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Declines By 95.1%

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the May 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NBRI stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 58,418,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,677,531. North Bay Resources has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About North Bay Resources (Get Rating)

North Bay Resources Inc operates as a natural resources exploration company in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium, and wollastonite deposits, as well as vanadium, crystalline flake graphite, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Washington project located in Vancouver Island; and the Tulameen platinum project located in Princeton in the British Columbia.

