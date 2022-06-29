Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Declines By 84.1%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the May 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MAIFF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

