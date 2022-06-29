Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Declines By 84.1%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the May 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MAIFF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.
About Minera Alamos (Get Rating)
