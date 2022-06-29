Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Decreases By 88.7%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MMMW traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 92,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,726. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile (Get Rating)
