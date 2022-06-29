Short Interest in Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Decreases By 88.7%

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MMMW traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 92,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,726. Mass Megawatts Wind Power has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

Mass Megawatts Wind Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

