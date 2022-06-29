Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Drops By 93.3%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of ILIKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 62,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,665. Ilika has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.
