Short Interest in Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Drops By 93.3%

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the May 31st total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ILIKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 62,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,665. Ilika has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

