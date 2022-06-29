Short Interest in Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Grows By 498.6%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 498.6% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HDVY opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Health Discovery has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.43.
About Health Discovery
