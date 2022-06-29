Short Interest in Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Grows By 498.6%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, a growth of 498.6% from the May 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HDVY opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. Health Discovery has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.43.

Health Discovery Corporation operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. Its intellectual property includes Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms; and biomarkers that are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states, as well as Fractal Genomic Modeling technology.

