Short Interest in Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Declines By 87.2%

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,040,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GHMP opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Good Hemp has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

Get Good Hemp alerts:

Good Hemp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Good Hemp, Inc operates in the hemp and beverage industries in the United States. The company offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.