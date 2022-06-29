Short Interest in Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Declines By 87.2%

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,040,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GHMP opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Good Hemp has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $1.95.
Good Hemp Company Profile (Get Rating)
