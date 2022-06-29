Short Interest in Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Decreases By 93.9%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ GXTG opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43,825 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000.

