Short Interest in GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW) Drops By 91.7%

GigInternational1, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GIW opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. GigInternational1 has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIW. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in GigInternational1 by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in GigInternational1 by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 129,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in GigInternational1 by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GigInternational1 by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 224,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigInternational1, Inc, does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology, media, telecommunications, aerospace and defense, and mobility and semiconductor industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.