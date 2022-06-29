Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Declines By 81.1%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GBT Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. GBT Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.95.

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

