Short Interest in GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Declines By 81.1%

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 427,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,732,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GBT Technologies stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. GBT Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.95.
GBT Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GBT Technologies (GTCH)
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
Receive News & Ratings for GBT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.