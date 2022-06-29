Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Expands By 412.0%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 412.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of FCAL opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $57.99.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (Get Rating)
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (FCAL)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.