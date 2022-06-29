Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Expands By 412.0%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 412.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of FCAL opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (Get Rating)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.