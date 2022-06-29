Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Increases By 167.6%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 167.6% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:BUI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $20.28 and a 1-year high of $27.79.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.
