Short Interest in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Expands By 357.4%

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,600 shares, a growth of 357.4% from the May 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,771. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,150,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after buying an additional 27,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

