Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SAEYY remained flat at $$8.88 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.36. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAEYY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe from €138.00 ($146.81) to €136.00 ($144.68) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Shop Apotheke Europe from €175.00 ($186.17) to €160.00 ($170.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Shop Apotheke Europe to a “buy” rating and set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

