Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 811,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 727.8% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 372,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 327,511 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 228,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 168,994 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Shattuck Labs by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 55,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STTK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 28,330 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $102,837.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,245.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $172.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.49.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shattuck Labs (Get Rating)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

